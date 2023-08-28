Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Embraer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 255.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Embraer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.