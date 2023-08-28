Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 5.3 %
ESBA stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.