Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 5.3 %

ESBA stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

