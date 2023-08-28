Evercore ISI Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $7.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,300 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $42,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

