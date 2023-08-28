Everscale (EVER) Price Reaches $0.0525 on Top Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $94.05 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,090,762,268 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

