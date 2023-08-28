Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,560.00

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4,560.00 and last traded at $4,600.00, with a volume of 75 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4,650.00.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,268.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5,780.96. The company has a market cap of $552 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.39.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $143.69 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Increases Dividend
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.