Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,560.00

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4,560.00 and last traded at $4,600.00, with a volume of 75 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4,650.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,268.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5,780.96. The company has a market cap of $552 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $143.69 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Increases Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous quarterly dividend of $23.00. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

