First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

