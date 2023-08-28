First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the July 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.48. 21,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,812. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $29.79.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2506 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
