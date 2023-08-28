First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the July 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.48. 21,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,812. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2506 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

