Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.40

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.53, with a volume of 72054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 191,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,073,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,559,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,939.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 93,560 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.