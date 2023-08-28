Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fuji Electric Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FELTY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.10. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

