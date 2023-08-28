Gala (GALA) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Gala has a total market cap of $493.98 million and approximately $32.80 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,654,256,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,671,309,469 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

