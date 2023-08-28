GateToken (GT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $873,877.55

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $371.82 million and $873,877.55 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00014849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018400 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,078.87 or 1.00024750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,041,901 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,041,900.90441561 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.86582739 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $884,418.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

