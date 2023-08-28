Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 63.9% in August

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,842. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $677.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATH. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,536,940,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

