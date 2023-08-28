Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 63.9% in August

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of CATH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,842. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $677.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
