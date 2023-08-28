Got Guaranteed Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97,525.06 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and $97,525.06 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

