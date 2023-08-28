Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 453,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 859,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 68.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 197,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,727,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at about $6,014,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.27. 23,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.46.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.