Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Up 138.5% in August

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Further Reading

