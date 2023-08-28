Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.47. Grindr shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 67,933 shares changing hands.
Specifically, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,135,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 78.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Grindr Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
