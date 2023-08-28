Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAE

Haemonetics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 516.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Haemonetics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 170.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Haemonetics by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 10,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.