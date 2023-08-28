H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.1 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.84 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

