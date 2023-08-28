HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Xiao Mou Zhang Acquires 10,000 Shares

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xiao Mou Zhang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,465. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, August 28th, Xiao Mou Zhang acquired 20,000 shares of HF Foods Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00.

HFFG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $258.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HF Foods Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.55.

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $292.31 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 3,237.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

