HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Xiao Mou Zhang Purchases 20,000 Shares

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xiao Mou Zhang bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,031.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xiao Mou Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Xiao Mou Zhang bought 10,000 shares of HF Foods Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00.

HFFG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $292.31 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFFG. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,857,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 257,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 156,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

