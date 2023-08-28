HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,806,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,759 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

HH&L Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.52 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $174.42 million, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.