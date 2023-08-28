Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 5.1 %

HZNP stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.15. 6,245,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,054. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,934,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,677 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after buying an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,519,000 after buying an additional 1,724,900 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

