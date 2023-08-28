ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.80

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.80 and last traded at $131.63, with a volume of 5106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ICF International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $412,065.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,309 shares in the company, valued at $560,299.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,204. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 381.6% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 205,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 162,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

