ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $161.53 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
ICON Coin Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,732,990 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
Buying and Selling ICON
