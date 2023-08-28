Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403,363 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,595,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.27.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $242.43. The company had a trading volume of 525,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.27 and its 200-day moving average is $238.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

