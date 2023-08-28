Insider Buying: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan D. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TPI Composites Stock Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. 242,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,035. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.76.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The company had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
