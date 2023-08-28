Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Major Shareholder Sells 95,352 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 95,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $4,513,010.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,471.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Simcoe Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 48,361 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $2,275,868.66.

On Monday, August 14th, Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,658,536.32.

On Thursday, August 10th, Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 53,890 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $2,622,287.40.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

