Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 42.0% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 695,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 545,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 456,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. 27,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

