Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.97

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 2560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 873,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

