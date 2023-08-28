IoTeX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $131.23 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $131.23 million and $2.48 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About IoTeX

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,444,858,647 coins and its circulating supply is 9,444,858,642 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

