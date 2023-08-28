iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 119.9% from the July 31st total of 927,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,421,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

