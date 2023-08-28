iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the July 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.21. 90,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,287. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

