iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,208 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,878 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

