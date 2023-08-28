iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 113.8% in August

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the July 31st total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $51.67. 1,148,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

