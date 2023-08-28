iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.24

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 22229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

