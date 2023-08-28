iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.27

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.27 and last traded at $82.88, with a volume of 2795702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.19.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

