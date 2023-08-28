Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up to $103.22

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $103.22, but opened at $108.95. Jabil shares last traded at $110.60, with a volume of 408,470 shares.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Jabil Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

