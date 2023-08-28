Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

JRFIF remained flat at $671.37 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $668.64. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a twelve month low of $659.29 and a twelve month high of $713.23.

About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment

(Get Free Report)

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.