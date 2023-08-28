Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment

JRFIF remained flat at $671.37 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $668.64. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a twelve month low of $659.29 and a twelve month high of $713.23.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

