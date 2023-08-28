Kendall Capital Management Buys 170 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $137.98. 75,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,923. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $143.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.46. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,533 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

