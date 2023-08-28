Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.48. 202,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,462. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $78.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

