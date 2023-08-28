Kim LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST)

Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Kim LLC owned 2.12% of Distoken Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distoken Acquisition Price Performance

DIST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

Distoken Acquisition Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

