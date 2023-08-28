Kim LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW)

Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth about $167,000.

Zura Bio Stock Down 21.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZURAW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42. Zura Bio Limited has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

Zura Bio Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

