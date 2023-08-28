Kim LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Kim LLC cut its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned 1.19% of Fat Projects Acquisition worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $398,563,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,171. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

