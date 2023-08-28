Kim LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Kim LLC reduced its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned about 1.53% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESGEN Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ESGEN Acquisition stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.05. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

ESGEN Acquisition Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

