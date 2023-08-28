Kim LLC Sells 34,988 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Kim LLC trimmed its holdings in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,988 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 137.2% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vacasa by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 970,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 318,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Vacasa Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.58. 83,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,987. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,292 shares in the company, valued at $226,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,292 shares in the company, valued at $226,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,941,842 shares of company stock worth $2,036,494. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

