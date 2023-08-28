Kim LLC Sells 625,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Kim LLC trimmed its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned about 0.22% of SoundHound AI worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 75.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 460,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 820,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 68,333 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $302,031.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 301,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 820,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,334 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,992,147. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

