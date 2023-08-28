King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,589 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of ANSYS worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.10. 8,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

