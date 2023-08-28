King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,576,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,544,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 8.38% of TXO Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,379,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

TXO Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.30. 923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,092. TXO Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

TXO Partners Profile

(Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.