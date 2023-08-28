King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 17,781 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. 969,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

