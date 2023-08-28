King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 17,887 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.